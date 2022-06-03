US rail infrastructure projects secure over $368m in federal aid

The funds will help modernise the rail infrastructure in the US. Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

The US Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has granted more than $368m for 46 rail projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Approved under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant programme, the funds will help modernise the rail infrastructure and strengthen supply chains in the country.

The US Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “We’re proud to award these grants to improve passenger rail for riders and strengthen the freight rail that makes our supply chains and our economy work.”

CRISI-funded projects are expected to improve multi-modal connections, besides addressing slow orders and modernising the 100-year-old track to accelerate the movement of goods from ports to rail to trucks to shelves.

Some of the projects being funded under the programme include the $6.1m Georgia Americus sub upgrade project, $15.6m Port of Baltimore rail capacity modernisation project and $57m Raleigh to Richmond corridor infrastructure engineering and safety programme.

The projects also include the $10.9m Southwest Kansas infrastructure upgrade project, $8.3m Florida panhandle rural capacity expansion project and $21m Great Lakes corridor improvement project as well as $4.5m development and implementation of HBCU based railroad engineering programme for underrepresented communities.

Around $87m has been allocated for projects related to the development of a new intercity passenger rail service, as well as $25.7m for capital projects or engineering solutions to trespass and exceed the required statutory minimums.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose said: “This round of CRISI grants – one of the largest ever – is a major step forward for the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to revitalise and rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

“These awards will allow FRA to support rail projects that lay the groundwork for future economic growth.”