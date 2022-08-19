US DOT allocates over $233m for 11 rail upgrade projects

The funding will help revamp and modernise intercity passenger rail service in eight US states. Credit: Holger Schué from Pixabay.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has allocated more than $233m to 11 projects through the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Programme (Partnership Programme) to upgrade intercity passenger rail service.

The funding will be used to revamp and modernise intercity passenger rail service in eight states.

As part of the upgrades, over 100 years old bridges and tunnels will be replaced along the Northeast Corridor in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Connecticut.

Additional funds will help enhance rail infrastructure in California, Michigan, and Massachusetts, as well as modernise Chicago Union Station in the Midwest.

The allocated funds include $27.3m for San Diego Rail Optimisation and Resilience Programme in California to replace the 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge with a double-track concrete bridge.

The agency allocated $65.2m for the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project to replace the aging Connecticut River bridge with a new moveable bridge.

Around $20m will be used for New Haven Line Power Programme Phase I project in Connecticut to replace two power substations for the railroad signaling system along the Connecticut-owned New Haven Line.

The department has earmarked $3m for Chicago Union Station (CUS) Concourse Improvement Project in Illinois and $20m for the final design of the Susquehanna River Bridge Replacement Phase 1 project in Maryland.

About $7.5m has been allocated for South Elm Street Bridge Replacement Project in Massachusetts, and $1.5m for the Michigan Accelerated Rail Bridge Reconstruction Project.

Furthermore, the department allocated $45m for the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project in New Jersey and $10.6m for the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Enabling Components project in New York.

Additionally, DOT provided $28.2m for the Rhinecliff Station High Level Platform, Vertical Circulation, and Interlocking Project and $4.5m for Pelham Bay Bridge Replacement Project in New York.

US DOT secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “The Partnership Programme improves upon this safe, affordable, and environmentally-friendly mode of transportation and brings us closer to delivering the world-class passenger service Americans deserve.”