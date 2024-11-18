The US DOT’s FRA has announced a $1.5bn investment in 19 projects to upgrade the Northeast Corridor. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced an investment of approximately $1.5bn in 19 projects to upgrade the Northeast Corridor (NEC).

This funding, facilitated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Programme, aims to enhance the speed and safety of rail services.

This new investment complements over $16.4bn in grants allocated in 2023 for NEC projects, including the Gateway Programme Hudson River Tunnel Project and the Susquehanna River Bridge Replacement Programme.

The NEC grants form part of a $66bn initiative to improve passenger rail across the US, with projects ranging from high-speed rail in the West to expanded services in the Southeast and Midwest.

The current round of funding targets critical infrastructure needs, such as replacing outdated catenary structures and signal systems, and supports expansion plans for Washington Union Station.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “The Biden-Harris Administration continues to make good on its promise to deliver the long-awaited, much-needed investments to modernise this critical route.

“With the nearly $1.5bn in funding we’re announcing today, we’re upgrading our rail infrastructure to support our economy and make service safer, faster, and more reliable for hundreds of thousands of passengers who depend on this route.”

Among the funded projects, Amtrak’s Mid-Atlantic OCS Replacement Programme Phase I in Pennsylvania will receive up to $397.25m for the replacement and upgrade of an 18-mile catenary power system.

In the District of Columbia, Amtrak’s Washington Union Station Expansion Project is allocated up to $24m for development activities.

New Jersey’s County-Newark Catenary Upgrades Project will receive up to $13.42m for the replacement of a catenary system dating back to the 1930s.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Hartford Station Relocation Project is set to receive up to $2.56m for planning activities related to the construction of a new train station and multimodal hub.

In February this year, the FTA announced the allocation of $631m in grants for new rail cars under the Rail Vehicle Replacement Programme.