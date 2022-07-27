US DOT grants $1.75bn to improve train stations’ accessibility

The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has allocated $1.75bn through the new All Stations Accessibility Programme (ASAP) to enhance accessibility at railway stations.

ASAP is a new discretionary grant programme formed under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve access to the transportation system.

Under the programme, transit agencies will receive $343m this year to rebuild subway stations to better access the rail systems.

The federal funding was announced 32 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act to enhance accessibility for commuters.

According to the agency, more than 900 transit legacy stations are currently not completely accessible by passengers.

The funding will enable transit agencies to repair, upgrade, modify, retrofit, and relocate the infrastructure of stations or facilities for passenger use.

It will also support planning activities of transit agencies for enhancing accessibility.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “While our country has made enormous progress in the three decades since passing the Americans with Disabilities Act, too many people with disabilities still don’t have access to reliable public transportation.

“Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are modernising some of our oldest public rail stations and ensuring that more Americans count on our transit systems to get where they need to go.”

This year in April, US DOT’s Build America Bureau granted up to $1.76bn in loans for the Purple Line Light Rail Transit Project in Maryland.