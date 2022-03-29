US DOT commits $100m to Hudson Tunnel rail project in budget

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has recommended $100m in funding for the Hudson Tunnel commuter rail project under President Joe Biden’s budget for the fiscal year 2023.

As part of the budget, DOT has allocated $4.45bn in funding to expedite 15 ‘major’ transit projects in seven states.

Part of the Gateway Programme, the $12.3bn Hudson Tunnel project aims to enhance the current functionality of the Hudson River rail crossing between New Jersey and New York in the Northeast Corridor (NEC).

Gateway is a comprehensive rail investment programme designed to increase the capacity of a ‘critical’ section of the NEC.

The project will include building a rail tunnel below the Hudson River, as well as developing tracks and other railroad infrastructure to link the tunnel to the existing NEC.

The rehabilitation of the existing NEC tunnel below the Hudson River is known as the North River Tunnel.

Amtrak will use the North River Tunnel for its intercity passenger rail service, while NJ TRANSIT will use it for a commuter rail service.

DOT has also recommended $17.9bn in funding for the Federal Railroad Administration.

This will include funding for Amtrak to improve intercity passenger rail and conduct work to lower the repair backlog, as well as modernise American passenger rail.

The funds will also be used for the newly authorised Grade Crossing Elimination programme to address complex grade separation projects in a bid to improve driver and passenger safety.

US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “The investments in the President’s Budget make travelling safer, easier, cleaner and more affordable for the American people.

“From roads, tunnels and bridges to airport and port improvements, electric vehicle chargers, safe bike lanes and more, we are building a first-rate transportation system for all Americans.”

In September last year, the USDOT awarded a $99.9m construction grant to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet).