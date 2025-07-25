If finalised, the deal would combine Union Pacific’s strong presence in the western US with Norfolk Southern’s 19,500-mile network across 22 eastern states. Credit: Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock.com.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential merger, both companies have confirmed.

The outcome of these discussions remains uncertain, and no guarantees can be made about the finalisation of any agreement, they insisted.

Both Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have indicated that they will refrain from further comments or updates on the matter unless they deem it necessary to disclose information or if circumstances change.

The proposed merger would establish a $200bn coast-to-coast rail company, as well as create the first modern West-to-East single-line freight railroad.

It could transform how goods such as grains, chemicals and autos are transported across the country.

If completed, the deal would merge Union Pacific’s dominant position in the western two-thirds of the US with Norfolk Southern’s 19,500-mile network that spans 22 eastern states.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This development has also led competitors BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX to consider their merger options, according to Reuters sources.

The primary regulatory obstacle to the merger is obtaining approval from the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulatory body responsible for approving M&As in the railways sector.

In 2001, the STB implemented stricter merger regulations following a series of rail deals that reduced the number of major railroads from 36 before deregulation in 1980 to five.

Union Pacific operates across 23 western states, providing essential freight services that connect communities and businesses to the global market.

In 2024, Union Pacific announced plans to invest $3.4bn in infrastructure, rolling stock, and technology, as outlined in its capital plan.

Norfolk Southern operates a freight network spanning 22 states and manages around seven million carloads each year, covering a wide range of products from agricultural goods to consumer items.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up