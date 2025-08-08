The terminal aims to shift more truck traffic to rail, alleviating highway congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Credit: Union Pacific.

Union Pacific Railroad has opened its latest intermodal terminal in Kansas City, Kansas, the fourth facility it has launched since 2021.

The Kansas City Intermodal Terminal (KCIT) is situated near major highway and interstate arteries, offering shippers access to Union Pacific’s intermodal rail network with transit times to rival road transport.

The terminal will handle domestic and international containerised shipments of grains, consumer goods, refrigerated products, and auto parts in the Midwest.

It aims to shift more truck traffic to rail, alleviating highway congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, stated Union Pacific.

Additionally, the terminal is expected to enhance Union Pacific’s local capacity and accommodate future growth.

It will include two new paved parking lots, extra working tracks for improved efficiency, and precision gate technology for automatic truck entry and exit.

Union Pacific Railroad marketing and sales executive vice president Kenny Rocker said: “This new terminal reflects our commitment to building for the future and providing our customers with convenient and cost-effective access to the US supply chain.

“Our customers want faster, more reliable freight options and this terminal delivers.”

Union Pacific will also relocate its KCIT domestic service from the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) in Long Beach, California, to the City of Industry terminal in Southern California.

This change will allow domestic units moving to KCIT to take advantage of Union Pacific’s expedited premium network six days a week.

It is anticipated to result in a journey that is more than 25% faster and up to 25 hours shorter than current industry options, with a transit time of just over 2.5 days.

The move to City of Industry is expected to enhance the KCIT terminal’s capabilities, providing expanded market access, improved drayage management, and better logistics planning.

Units originating in Kansas City will continue to use the existing expedited train service to the City of Industry terminal.

In July, Union Pacific agreed to acquire Norfolk Southern in a stock and cash deal at an enterprise value of $85bn, creating a combined enterprise worth over $250bn.

