UK’s RSSB and KRRI partner on railway safety

The signing of the MoU between RSSB and KRRI. Credit: Rail Safety and Standards Board Ltd.

UK-based Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI) for research and development (R&D) to enhance the safety of railways.

The entities signed the MoU at the InnoTrans event in Berlin, Germany.

RSSB and KRRI will work together on R&D or technology including data-based safety management technology.

They will also share experiences and best practices on technical issues, including safety assessment methods, rail accident investigation, statistics, and human or organisational factors.

The partnership will also undertake safety enhancement initiatives such as research and studies on evolving safety issues detected by data analysis.

RSSB chief commercial officer Paul McLaughlin said: “RSSB and KRRI bring decades of knowledge, data, analysis, and experience to our respective railways.

“We will now be able to identify opportunities for collaboration, solving shared problems, and unlocking the potential for the future.

“Closer collaboration between RSSB and KRRI will ensure new technology and new thinking can be applied safely, driving further improvements in railway health, efficiency, sustainability, and performance.”

In August, Network Rail signed a solar power agreement with EDF Renewables UK for a greener rail network in the country.

EDF Renewables UK’s Bloy’s Grove solar farm in Norfolk will provide the energy.