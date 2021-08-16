UK unveils rail toolkit to streamline delivery of transport projects

The toolkit is designed to streamline the delivery of infrastructure projects. Credit: © Copyright 2021 Office of Rail and Road.

The UK Government has introduced the Better Value Rail (BVR) Toolkit to streamline the delivery of infrastructure projects.

The online space was launched to help organisations sponsoring rail projects to make decisions at the early stages to facilitate the faster and cheaper execution of transport infrastructure projects.

The site was jointly developed by the Department for Transport (DfT), Network Rail and the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This is a brilliant new website that brings together the best thinking and ideas from across the rail industry and allows everyone to access it.

“We have created a toolkit for early-stage thinking that will make the delivery of transport infrastructure projects faster and cheaper, as we build back better on our railways.”



BVR Toolkit will provide the organisations with access to a range of tools to clarify the objectives of transport projects.

It will also help to select different transport modes that can deliver the objectives and devise a comprehensive description of the project.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “The Better Value Rail toolkit has been developed based on listening extensively to stakeholders about how we can provide clear advice and support, be easier to do business with and help ensure focus on schemes that have a good chance of being delivered.

“That’s why we believe the toolkit will help us turn good ideas into great schemes, delivering for passengers, local communities and the taxpayer.”

Last month, the UK Government announced financial aid of $77.02m (£56m) for light rail operators across England to support their recovery as they commence services after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.