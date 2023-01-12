TfW is set to build a new two-platform station in the north of Butetown. Credit: Transport for Wales Ltd.

UK-based Transport for Wales (TFW) is set to begin the construction of a new Butetown railway station and overhaul of Cardiff Bay station.

Last year in the summer, TfW unveiled plans for the construction of a new two-platform station in the north of Butetown.

It will also upgrade the existing Cardiff Bay station through new signage, customer information screens and other enhancements.

A new track deployment is expected to facilitate frequent services with new tram trains, helping launch a new timetable in 2024.

With works on the track beginning at the start of this year, the build of a construction compound on Lloyd George Avenue will commence this month.

TfW is also preparing to install a construction compound on the trackside of Lloyd George Avenue for the management of its work besides offering welfare facilities for workers.

It will also conduct vegetation management work to safely offer electrical clearances for the public, staff and the infrastructure to support the implementation of the overhead line equipment.

The overhead line equipment will be used for the operation of the electrically powered tram-trains. TfW will start the installation of electrified lines on the Core Valley Lines in South Wales in the coming weeks, including on the Bay line.

TfW CEO James Price said: “The Bay Line transformation project is an important part of the South Wales Metro and we’re delighted to be able to begin construction work on the brand-new station in Butetown, as well as important upgrades to Cardiff Bay station.

“From 2024 we’ll be providing a smoother, greener, modern public transport service which will open up a range of opportunities for people living in Butetown and the wider Cardiff Bay area.