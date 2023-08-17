20,000 RMT members working on every grade of the train operating companies will take further strike action. Credit: Dave Colman/Shutterstock.

Workers from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Workers in the UK are reportedly planning a strike in August and September over working conditions, pay and job security.

The dispute involves 20,000 RMT members working on every grade of the train operating companies.

The union stated that due to the Rail Delivery Group not improving or amending its offer, the union has no alternative except to take additional action.

The RMT stated that all members concerned in the disagreement must go on strike and refuse to work any shifts between:

0001 and 2359 hrs on Saturday 26 August 2023

0001 and 2359 hrs on Saturday 2 September 2023

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group. The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held. Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.”

The strike action follows the RMT’s conclusions of “rail companies raking in profit and stripping the railways of money”.

As stated by RMT, its report found that between 2006 and 2022, train operating companies invested just 1% of the money spent on the railways.

“It is high time this profits bonanza gravy train was halted, a deal done with the RMT and the railways returned to public ownership for the good of the country and railway workers,” added Lynch.

The 14 train operating companies are as follows:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)