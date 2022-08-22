UK rail union to hold ‘day of action’ against closure of ticket offices

UK Rail Union to hold a ‘campaigning day of action’ at different stations across the nation on 23 August. Credit: Tomas Anton Escobar/Unsplash.

The British Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to hold a ‘campaigning day of action’ at different stations across the country on 23 August.

It is being conducted in response to the government and rail industry’s plans to close around 1,000 ticket offices across the UK.

The day of action will also be supported by the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Without ticket offices and on station support, huge swathes of passengers could be excluded from the railways altogether.

“The planned closures are part of a wider industry attack on jobs and services at a time when the private rail industry is taking in excess of £500m in profits annually and many rail bosses have £1m plus pay packets.”

The latest announcement follows London Underground and Overground transport’s long-planned 24-hour strike on 19 August.

As part of this strike, various train lines were suspended, while the bus routes through west and southwest of the city and parts of Surrey were disrupted, reported Reuters.

The strike was in response to the uncertainty about jobs and pensions.

Following the strike, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps wrote a letter to Lynch on 20 August, urging RMT to put Network Rail’s pay offer for a vote.

In the letter shared via tweet, Shapps wrote: “Network Rail has tabled a fair, legitimate pay offer (8% over two years).

“It is only right that you now put that offer to your members and call off the strikes whilst you do so.

“It is in no one’s interest to take away members’ opportunity to resolve disputes.”

However, this suggestion has been rejected by Lynch, claiming that the members will not accept the offer, reported Bloomberg.