Two young men were arrested and charged for the attempted theft. Credit: Kev Gregory / Shutterstock

The British Transport Police (BTP) foiled a train robbery in the early hours on Tuesday morning, close to the Scottish town of Lockerbie.

A Royal Mail train driver reported a blank signal at Kirtlebridge soon after 1.30am on 1 August. When he approached the signal, pulling to a stop, he realised two men were climbing down from the signal having removed the aspect bulb.

The two men then attempted to rob the stationary mail train, and the police were called.

When BTP officers arrived at the line close to Lockerbie, they quickly discovered two teenage males inside one of the carriages and arrested them.

Having been caught so quickly, the young men didn’t manage to actually steal anything according to a BTP statement.

“At this stage, it’s not believed anything was stolen but a number of parcels in the carriage had been interfered with,” a spokesperson said.

The 17 and 18-year-olds were both held on several charges, and the police investigation is continuing.

“Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft and threatening and abusive behaviour,” the spokesperson added.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

BTP said anyone with information can contact its officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 38 of 01/08/23.