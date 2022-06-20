UK grants £15m for nine railway restoration projects

The funding will help continue the development of some schemes identified through the Ideas Fund. Credit: analogicus from Pixabay.

The UK Government has allocated an additional £15m for the development of nine Restoring Your Railway schemes across England.

The funding will help open disused railway lines, services, and stations, including some stations that were closed in the 1950s and 60s.

Last year in January, the Restoring Your Railway Fund was launched under the levelling up agenda, with the government committing £500m for reopening lines and stations.

The financing is expected to support the development of some schemes discovered via the Ideas Fund, helping offer early-stage development funding to 38 schemes. It already helped reopen the Dartmoor Line.

The nine schemes that have secured funding include Aldridge station and line upgrade in Walsall, the Barrow Hill line between Sheffield and Chesterfield, the Ivanhoe line between Leicester and Burton on Trent, and Meir Station between Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire.

Other schemes comprise the Haxby Station on the York to Scarborough line, reinstating the Fleetwood railway line, Ferryhill Station in County Durham, and the Mid Cornwall Metro that will link Newquay, Truro, and Falmouth, and Devizes Station between Pewsey and Westbury in Wiltshire.

UK Rail Minister Wendy Morton said: “This funding will reconnect communities long cut off from the railway.

“The last time you could catch a train from Haxby Station was 1930, George V was on the throne and The Times had just published their first-ever crossword. But now, thanks to this funding, communities across England could be reconnected to our railways once more.”