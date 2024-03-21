(L-R) Oliver Coppard, mayor of South Yorkshire; Tracey Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire; Steve Rotherham, Mayor of Liverpool City Region; and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Credit: Patrick Rhys Atack / Railway Technology.

The UK rail industry has been in a holding pattern since the cancellation of the “High Speed Two” (HS2) project in October, but at the Northern Transport Summit regional mayors of major cities hailed the possibility of a new “golden era” for the sector.

Speaking to the Manchester conference a day after calling for TOC Avanti West Coast to lose its franchise, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said his planned expansion of the city’s “Bee Network” to commuter rail and the other projects underway across the North of England could be transformative.

“It could be a golden era in terms of northern transport. This is a major change moment,” he told attendees.

Although Burnham and his colleague, Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, have complained about the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2, he implored the industry to help the politicians “get beyond the arguments” and improve the rail offer in the country.

The new hope for Manchester’s Bee Network. Credit: GMCA

Alongside the newly announced extension to the scope of Manchester’s publicly-owned Bee Network, Burnham and Street revealed their preferred option for a private sector replacement of the cancelled HS2 legs.

The plan would build a new rail line to Manchester Piccadilly from Handacre, just north of Birmingham.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Change has to come

But Burnham said himself that he would “not sugarcoat” his address and called for a “culture change in the rail industry” to allow the currently fragmented network to be integrated into a holistic transport solution in the city, and across the country.

He did offer conciliatory words, however, along with the message that UK private sector rail must be aware that speed is of the essence.

“We don’t want more ways to be arguing with the rail industry. We don’t do it for sport, just to score political points. What you hear is the frustration we feel for our residents, our businesses.

“Every Mayor on this panel wants to talk with you about solutions,” he added.

National boost through local initiatives

While HS2’s northern leg cancellation grabbed headlines at the end of 2023, its knock-on effects have also damaged the UK rail sector.

Alstom’s rolling stock assembly plant at Derby’s Litchurch Lane has warned it faces closure if new contracts are not secured, with at least 1,300 jobs at risk.

“The Government has to own that one. That is an HS2 [cancellation] consequence,” Burnham told Railway Technology.

But he pointed to work done across the region, including by Liverpool’s metro Mayor Steve Rotherham, to bring buses into public ownership – much like the plan for commuter rail.

“As the Mayors of the M62 corridor are starting to put buses under public control, what it’s leading to is a new era of growth in British bus manufacturing… Something similar is needed for the rail industry, particularly in train manufacturing.”

“It would be very exciting to have a government looking at British built trains to come onto the Bee Network,” he added.

The event was the final public address by the Mayors before the May local elections across the UK, as they enter the ‘purdah’ period.