The UK government has announced it will lower the age required to begin work as a train driver from 20 to 18.

The statement from the Department for Transport said jobs and apprenticeships would become available by December 2025 to ease pressure on railways across the country that are struggling with staff shortages.

The decision will move the UK into line with other nations with lower starting ages for train drivers, including the Netherlands, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Driver shortages account for 87% of train service cancellations, according to the DfT. “The average train driver is 48 years old and rising, with 30% due to reach retirement age by 2029,” it added. Lowering the age at which trained drivers can be hired will “futureproof” the railway industry, the DfT claimed.

And as ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan pointed out, it will allow the sector to capture young talent that has otherwise looked elsewhere.

“Because, at the moment, young people who want to become train drivers leave school or college at 18, get other jobs, and we miss out as an industry as they don’t wait around until they turn 20 to find a career,” he said.

ASLEF is the train drivers’ union, and has campaigned to lower the age of entry.

Both the Transport minister Heidi Alexander and Education minister Bridget Phillipson commented on the decision.

“We’re taking bold action to improve train services and unlock thousands of jobs. We’re future-proofing our railways against delays and cancellations caused by a shortage of drivers, ensuring that we can provide reliable, passenger-focused train journeys under Great British Railways for decades to come,” Alexander said.

“By opening up this vital sector to more young people, we’re not only creating a pathway to high-skilled careers but also addressing the skills shortages that hold back our transport network and economic growth.

“This is another step forward in our mission to break down barriers and create new opportunities for young people,” Phillipson added.

Before joining a train operating company, drivers must pass medical, psychological, fitness and general professional competence exams, along with significant training on infrastructure and rolling stock.

The training and exams take around a year to complete, meaning most hires are currently at least 21 years old. The new rules mean school leavers can begin apprenticeships at 17, and be licensed by 18.

The government claimed this meant it would lower the age at which train operators can hire train drivers by three years.

