Transreport, a UK-founded technology service provider, has signed its first international deal. It will extend its Passenger Assistance mobile application to the Hankyu regional rail network in central Japan.
The tech solution, which has operated in conjunction with several UK train operating companies, allows passengers who need assistance to use the railways to book services before they travel.
Passengers can use the app to book assistance, communicate their access needs, make seat reservations, and provide feedback on service levels for the journeys they make, Transreport explained.
The service was launched in 2021, and Transreport said it has been used by 200,000 passengers in the three years of operation.
Jay Shen, founder and CEO of Transreport said: “Japan arguably has one of, if not, the best railway systems in the world. Yet train companies in Japan, like many around the world, are facing increasing challenges in providing assistance services.
“The proof of concepts with Japanese railway companies has proven that our technology will help operators to enhance operational efficiency, reduce cost, uplift revenue, and increase customer satisfaction. Most importantly, it will have a positive impact on millions of disabled and older passengers each and every year,” he said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Nationwide, Japan’s rail network boasts 9,700 stations and 20 billion journeys each year. With innovations like the Shinkansen ‘bullet train’, Japanese rail has been seen as world-leading for generations.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Japan’s prestigious and forward-thinking rail network, and we’re proud to have been chosen to help transform the travel experience for millions of people,” Shen added.