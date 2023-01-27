The new trains have been unveiled at an event at Llandudno railway station. Credit: Transport for Wales Ltd.

A new fleet of 77 Class 197 trains to improve services across the Wales and Borders network has been launched.

CAF manufactured the new £800m fleet at its facility in Wales.

The 51 two-car and 26 three-car trains feature Eleather seats, modern air conditioning systems, wider doors and customer information screens, stated Transport for Wales (TFW).

The trains, which began passenger service on the Conwy Valley line at the end of last year, have been unveiled at an event at Llandudno railway station.

With electronic charging points and disability features, the new trains will enable TfW to provide frequent services to places including Holyhead, Fishguard and Liverpool.

The Class 197s will operate alongside the 71 new trains and tram-trains being constructed for the South Wales Metro, taking the total new train count to 148.

To support the operations of the new trains, Network Rail and TfW are working together to conduct upgrades to the railway.

TfW CEO James Price said: “The official launch of the Class 197s is a landmark day in the history of Transport for Wales and the Welsh rail industry, with the unveiling of the first brand new trains in Wales in a generation.

“The construction of our new trains has been four years in the making, and we’re incredibly proud and excited to formally welcome passengers onto them.

“The trains will be an important part of the transformation of the Wales and Borders network and will enable us to run more services and carry more customers in comfort.”

Earlier this month, TfW announced the construction of a new Butetown rail station and the modernisation of Cardiff Bay station.