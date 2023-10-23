Chris Jackson, TPE’s newly appointed permanent managing director. Credit: TransPennine Express.

UK train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) has released its “blueprint” to “make journeys better”.

The TPE report sets out three distinct phases for delivery: stabilisation to December 2024, re-engagement to December 2027, and transformation to December 2032.

Chris Jackson, TPE’s newly appointed managing director, emphasised the improvements made due to the new programme.

Jackson said: “We’re starting a new chapter at TransPennine Express, with plans now in place to deliver a more reliable, punctual and dependable service across the towns and cities we connect. After a challenging few years, our plan sets out the steps we’re taking to make journeys better for all our customers.”

The long-term plan will oversee a number of short-term initiatives, which include amended timetables, a refurbished fleet and the recovery of all seats on trains.

Jackson added: “We’ve already made some significant improvements at TPE and our customers are starting to really see the benefit of this work. We’ve reduced cancellations by 40%, we’ve worked to rebuild relationships with trade union representatives and have resolved many of the local disputes that were so disruptive for so long and we’ve delivered improvements and upgrades to some of our key stations.”

As previously reported, TPE was taken over by the operator of last resort in May 2023, after months of speculation about its future.

TPE stated through its plan for the future prospectus that the layout of its “make journeys better” programme will ensure a focus is maintained across business opportunities, which includes the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TPU).