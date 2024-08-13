Transpennine Express gave an update on its future plans to media at its Ardwick Depot. Credit: Noah Bovenizer

UK rail operator Transpennine Express (TPE) has said it will restore services it cut in December 2023 at the end of the year after making progress on improving reliability and driver training.

Managing Director Chris Jackson said several services, including the quarter-hourly fast train between Manchester and Leeds, would be put back into operation in December 2024, in line with commitments made by TPE last year.

Speaking at the company’s Ardwick depot in Manchester, Jackson told Railway Technology he was “confident” TPE would reach the necessary requirements on station readiness and clear a sufficient amount of its driver training backlog to be able to relaunch the services during the next timetable change.

TPE, which was brought into state control in May 2023 after years of criticism over its performance record, will also adjust the use of its fleet across its network, taking steps such as ending some of its northern services early in Redcar instead of Saltburn to allow for the use of more of its longer trains in Sheffield.

When it first announced the plan to reduce operations across its network, TPE was criticised by political leaders in the north of England who expressed concern that the company would not be able to deliver the capacity needed for many of its services.

Jackson said the commitment made to bring back the cancelled services at the end of this year showed the company was now delivering on the promises it made during a meeting with the Transport for the North body in September 2023 to address its issues within six to 12 months.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

During the media day at the Ardwick depot, TPE also provided an update on some of its fleet improvement efforts with Paul Staples, engineering, safety & sustainability director, revealing its fleet of Class 185 trains would soon be getting an internal refurbishment to address aging interiors.

Staples spoke up on the company’s advancement and sustainability projects including its recent work with Hitachi Rail on a diesel-to-battery conversion project which is currently testing a bi-mode train using lithium-ion batteries for propulsion.

He said the company had “found great value” in bi-mode trains due to their ability to keep running when other trains on the network are forced to stop due to issues with overhead power supply lines.

He said: “It is more complex, but you have more redundancy and resilience in these trains, so it feels like we have a strong case, and we’re excited to see what the batteries can do.

“Though we may end up concluding that the technology is not yet mature, our feeling from the results so far is that it’s a strong candidate for future propulsion technologies.”