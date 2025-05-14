Transend is said to represent an advancement in the freight rail sector, which has been slower than trucking in adopting digital technologies. Credit: Transdiagnostics Pty Ltd.

Transdiagnostics has introduced Transend, a digital solution aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency in freight rail operations.

This system, which has undergone a successful four-year trial, replaces traditional monitoring technologies with predictive diagnostics, thereby aiming to lower the risk of derailments and improve operational performance.

Transend marks an advancement in the freight rail sector, which has lagged behind other transport industries, such as trucking, in adopting digital technologies, according to the company.

The system utilises Internet of Things (IoT) technology, sensors, and cloud computing to provide stakeholders, including shippers, car owners, regulators, and shareholders, with insights that enhance network reliability, logistics coordination, and supply chain resilience.

The platform delivers insights every ten seconds, offering operators immediate access to critical performance metrics such as wheel and bearing temperatures, brake status, rail car handling, and any acoustic or vibration irregularities.

Designed to function effectively in high-traffic areas and extreme weather conditions, Transend’s cloud-based framework integrates with existing control systems, facilitating safety improvements without disrupting operations.

The system enables operators to identify and replace underperforming equipment while also reducing overall fuel consumption.

With the implementation of Transend, freight rail operators can modernise their systems, gain insights into daily operations and long-term performance, and enhance their competitiveness and efficiency in a rapidly evolving industry, stated Transdiagnostics.

This need for efficiency is underscored by increasing regulatory pressures, including the proposed Railroad Safety Enhancement Act of 2024 (H.R.8996) in the US, which was introduced in response to recent derailments, such as the incident in East Palestine, Ohio.

Transdiagnostics co-founder Peter Hogg said: “The freight rail industry has long relied on outdated systems and reactive safety measures, such as wayside detectors that offer fragmented and delayed data.

“Transend delivers real-time intelligence to control and maintenance teams, enabling operators to prevent failures before they occur.”

