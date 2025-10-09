The integration aims to facilitate track alignment, tunnel profiling, and volumetric measurement activities. Credit: Topcon.

US-based Topcon Positioning Systems and Amberg Technologies have formalised a partnership to deliver integrated solutions for rail and tunnel projects.

The arrangement, announced during INTERGEO 2025 in Frankfurt, enables the use of both companies’ hardware and software platforms.

This interoperability allows users to use technologies from both companies within their workflows.

The companies state that the integration supports workflow efficiency and accuracy for professionals working in these sectors.

The partnership comes as industry demand increases for new underground infrastructure and for upgrades to existing assets, according to Topcon.

Both companies noted that digitalisation and automation are being adopted to help contractors and civil engineering firms address these industry requirements, including labour shortages, project scheduling pressures, and evolving technical specifications.

Topcon Positioning Systems president and CEO Ivan Di Federico said: “Railways and tunnel infrastructure projects present unique measurement and construction challenges that require highly specialised solutions.

“By working with Amberg Technologies, we are ensuring that our shared customers can connect Topcon’s positioning technologies with Amberg’s purpose-built rail and tunnel systems for truly comprehensive project workflows.”

As a result of the agreement, users will be able to operate Topcon’s positioning systems alongside Amberg’s rail and tunnel measurement technologies.

This integration is intended to support activities such as track alignment, tunnel profiling, and volumetric measurement.

By allowing direct interoperability between the technology platforms, Topcon and Amberg aim to address challenges related to data transfer and the risk of errors when moving information between different systems.

Amberg Technologies CEO Johannes Mueller said: “You need to be part of an ecosystem, and you need to have partners. For us, Topcon is a very strong strategic partner, which will help us to achieve expansion goals.

“It gives us opportunities to enter new segments, which we currently cannot touch as a stand-alone company.”

Amberg Technologies provides measurement solutions for the construction and monitoring of road, rail, metro, and other infrastructure assets, both above and below ground.

The company delivers surveying, sensing, monitoring tools, and analytics for project development and asset management.

Established in 1981, Amberg Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Amberg Group.

