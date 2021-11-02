TMH exports modernised metro carriages to Bulgaria’s Sofia Metro

The refurbished rolling stock will be used to run four-car metro trains on Sofia Metro’s Line 1 and Line 2. Credit: maristeneva0 / Pixabay.

Russia-based Transmashholding (TMH) has dispatched 12 refurbished and upgraded Series 81-717.4/714.4 metro carriages to Sofia Metro in Bulgaria.

This project is being executed as part of the contract signed in March last year.

These carriages were modernised under the first stage of the option to the contract.

Last year, the company sent a pilot batch of eight renewed metro cars to Sofia Metro.

After receiving positive feedback, an amended contract, including a similar renovation of additional 40 carriages, was signed between the entities.



Under the ongoing contract, TMH has been tasked with upgrading 40 carriages for Sofia Metro in three stages, including two groups of 12 carriages and one group of 16 carriages.

According to TMH, each stage is to be completed within 12 months.

The refurbished rolling stock will be used to run four-car metro trains on Sofia Metro’s Line 1 and Line 2.

Under the project, TMH carried out the defectoscopy of the car bodies, renewed the driver’s cabs completely, deployed new asynchronous drives, and reduced the overall weight of the carriages.

The carriage’s interior now features new wear-resistant seats, handrails, smoke and temperature sensors, as well as a wheelchair and baby stroller area.

TMH also renewed the carriages’ electric outfitting to minimise power consumption.

In addition, the driver’s cabs now have a new control board with several displays, along with the option to switch between English and Bulgarian languages.

In a statement, TMH said: “The overhaul extended the lifecycle of the rolling stock by 15 years, increased the level of comfort and safety for passengers and drivers, and reduced the volume of required maintenance.”

Since 1998, the company’s plant in Mytishi has been working with Sofia Metro, which has a fleet featuring 168 carriages that were built in Mytishi.

In addition, TMH obtained manufacturing approval from the Acceptance Committee to produce a 50-unit pilot lot of Model 61-4525 double-deck restaurant passenger cars.

The committee comprises representatives from the Federal Passenger Company, Russian Railways’ Passenger Planning and Design Technological Bureau, Russian Railways’ Central Laboratory, TMH Engineering, VNIIZT, Centre of Technological Audit, and some traders.

In 2019, TMH received a contract to provide eight new ‘81-717.6/714.6’ carriages to the Yekaterinburg Metro in Russia.