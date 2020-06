Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

RATP Dev, Alstom and Singapore-based ComfortDelGro Transit have planned to form a partnership to submit tenders for the Grand Paris Express.

The three companies will create a joint venture (JV) of which RATP Dev will hold the majority of shares. The formation of the JV is subject to receipt of necessary administrative authorisations.

The JV will submit tenders for the upcoming metro lines 16 and 17 of the Grand Paris Express.

The three companies will integrate their different areas of expertise to provide integrated multimodal and intermodal transport solutions to the transport authority Île-de-France Mobilités.

The companies stated that it will adhere to the highest international operation, maintenance and service standards.



Grand Paris Express is said to be one of Europe’s largest transport projects. It is a part of the Grand Paris project announced in 2007, under Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency, to develop Greater Paris into a sustainable metropolitan area.

The 205km rapid transit network is located in Ile-de-France, France.

RATP group chairman Catherine Guillouard said: “The partnership signed by RATP Dev with transport players such as ComfortDelGro Transit and Alstom is a strategic coup for the RATP group.

“On a daily basis and all over the world, RATP Dev, under the leadership of Laurence Batlle, proves its ability to offer high-performance, safe, and innovative transport solutions to serve the cities and regions of today and tomorrow.

“This alliance with ComfortDelGro Transit and Alstom underscores a shared desire to help the Paris Greater Region develop its transport networks for the benefit of the local population and to bolster the city’s reputation around the world. This is a major undertaking, and I know that RATP Dev’s teams are ready for it and determined to make it a success.”

Last month, the VINCI Construction Grands Projects JV was awarded a €799m contract by Société du Grand Paris for the construction of package one of Grand Paris Express Line 18.