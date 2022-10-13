Leading rail tunnel construction, tunnelling surveying, and tunnel safety management companies

Rail tunnels shorten the route length by allowing rail lines to pass through natural obstacles such as mountains and provide a means of crossing busy city areas without damaging or interfering with neighbourhoods. Tunnels are also required to accommodate underground railway systems for providing rapid and smooth transport facilities in metropolitan areas while reducing traffic on surface transport networks.

Successful planning, design, construction, and operation of rail tunnels require meticulous geotechnical investigation, sophisticated construction technology, machinery and equipment, an experienced and skilled workforce, and advanced tunnelling surveying and safety monitoring solutions.

Types of railway tunnel solutions

Railway infrastructure developers rely on specialised equipment, tools and services for tunnel design, construction and safety maintenance.

The machinery, materials and technological solutions used for railway tunnel projects include, but are not limited to:

Tunnelling shields and tunnel boring machines (TBMs)

Rock bolts, steel ribs, and lattice girders

Shotcrete equipment, accessories, and tunnel lining solutions

Tunnel engineering, design, risk assessment and construction services

Tunnel maintenance and refurbishment equipment and services

Tunnel smoke dispersion, fire detection and suppression solutions

Tunnel ventilation design, lighting, and communication solutions

Tunnel track maintenance tools, concreting solutions, and installation services

3D rail tunnel simulation systems

Rail tunnel drainage solutions

Radar instruments for railway tunnel monitoring, and

Tunnel and clearance measuring systems and diagnostic tools

Importance of rail tunnel safety monitoring

Rail tunnels require regular monitoring to enhance risk assessment, optimise operational safety and efficiency, and avoid structural collapse.

Customised monitoring solutions can help in the continuous mapping of concrete covering and reinforced bars, detecting cavities behind the concrete covering, as well as identifying fractures, voids, delamination, and water infiltration inside rail tunnels.

