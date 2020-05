The VINCI Construction Grands Projects joint venture (JV) has been awarded a €799m contract by Société du Grand Paris for the construction of package 1 of Grand Paris Express Line 18.

Of the total contract, 20% is reserved for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This first stage will connect Orly Airport to Massy-Palaiseau, and Line 18 will be extended to Versailles in the future.

The work for package 1 includes the digging tunnels spanning 11.8km using two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and construction of Antonypôle, Massy Opéra and Massy-Palaiseau stations.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

It also includes 13 ancillary engineering structures, ten branches linked with the tunnel, and 850m of cut and cover.



The work will excavate more than one million cubic metres of material.

The contract is estimated to generate jobs for 700 people. The work is expected to last for 83 months, during which 148 full-time jobs will also be created for people in social integration programmes.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

VINCI Group has also set up an endowment fund, named Chantiers et Territoires Solidaires, which is expected to aid the non-profit entity initiatives for jobs and communities situated near Grand Paris Express projects.

The consortium is also carrying out the work between Fort d’Issy-Vanves-Clamart and Villejuif Louis Aragon, along with the Noisy-Champs station works package. It is also responsible for the extension of Line 14 South towards Orly.

In 2018, the Alise joint venture (JV) secured a €71m contract to implement the electrical infrastructure of Grand Paris Express Line 15 South.

The JV is led by VINCI Energies through its subsidiary SDEL Transport Grands Projets, in collaboration with Eiffage Énergie Systèmes.