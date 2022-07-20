Thelo DB to secure $3.2bn rail project in Ghana

Ghana's Western Railway line spans 339km from Takoradi Port to Kumasi. Credit: Daniel Kirsch from Pixabay.

Thelo DB consortium is set to reach an agreement soon with the Ghana Government for the development of a $3.2bn Western Railway Line project in the country, reported Reuters.

It will sign the agreement on 25 July during the Ministerial Programme hosted by the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement Secretariat in Accra, Ghana.

The Western Railway line spans 339km from Takoradi Port to Kumasi.

However, as per Ghana’s Ministry of Railways Development, only 66km of the line is currently active, stated the news agency.

Scope of the project includes planning that covers all project preparation-related activities such as feasibility studies, demand analysis, and preliminary and detailed design.

It will also cover procurement consulting, systems engineering design, construction supervision, design review, audit systems engineering, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock and infrastructure.

The project will also comprise operations and maintenance management that covers early train operator, consulting services in terms of infrastructure operations, rolling stock operations, infrastructure, and rolling stock maintenance.

Thelo DB chairperson Ronnie Ntuli said: “The Western Railway Line project will transform Ghana’s existing railway infrastructure base into a modern, robust and integrated railway system, with the associated infrastructure to position Ghana’s rail network as a leading transport system in Africa.”

Thelo DB is an incorporated partnership between Thelo Ventures and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting. In addition, the consortium comprises Ghana’s Transtech Consult.