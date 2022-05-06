The RTPI systems providing reassurance for passengers

Passengers receive up to date information about their journeys on their mobile phones, providing reassurance regarding destination times. Credit: Nomad Digital.

Internet Protocol Connectivity provider Nomad Digital, highlights the ways in which RTPI improves passenger experience, task optimisation and driver efficiency. This technology is an important growing trend for the transport sector, and according to Nomad Digital, the global passenger information systems market is expected to be valued at £49.71 billion by 2030, an increase of 13.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Passengers receive up to date information about their journeys on their mobile phones, providing reassurance regarding destination times. In addition, RTPI allows operators to plan and adapt their services.

Nomad Digital acknowledges the importance of being able to adapt services, such as the cancellation of services or scheduling emergency services, depending on demand.

RTPI benefits evident

Previously, passengers would have no other option but to wait for a bus or train without knowing when it will arrive or receiving any updates about delays and disruptions which may be occurring while they are waiting.

Nomad Digital suggests that not only did this impact passenger experience, but it could have also damage the reputation of transport providers.

Now, at the touch of a button, passengers have quick access to service updates, time schedules, route, and destination data.

Monika Singh, product manager for passenger experience at Nomad Digital, says: “As the usage of internet and handheld devices increases enormously, public transport companies recognise an excellent opportunity to increase passenger satisfaction. An RTPI system can be of enormous help to both parties in addressing this trend.”

On-board screens which display commercial content as well as travel information are called infotainment. Nomad Digital explains that the user interface screen can be touch-sensitive and is supported by wi-fi and 5G. Scheduled programming technology keeps passengers informed about the company’s policies, safety measures and schedule updates.

An additional use of infotainment is what is described by Nomad Digital as a ‘monetisation tool’ due to the possibility of advertising content, displaying content on stops, at various locations and times to appeal to consumers.

Automated Vehicle Management (AVM) systems are an example of RTPI as they automate driver’s routine tasks while also calculating network delays, driver layout times, and connecting service delays.

This is how the next train driver will know whether to wait or depart to prevent disruption and this information is received by the transport provider’s system, passenger information displays and mobile apps.

RTPI systems are also responsible for route diversions as GPS integration help drivers to navigate. The systems also reduce service calls and service controllers can focus on managing disruptions directly.

Data volume challenges for RTPI

Due to the real time nature of the system, there are large volumes of data which need to be updated. Intercommunication between systems can be demonstrated by examples such as route diversions which require the change in itinerary to be acknowledged within all systems.

This can include on-board devices and mobile handsets as well as providing passengers with alternative connection information.

Singh says: “Intercommunication between systems is key to generating a seamless passenger experience. Amongst the many challenges, the biggest is to aggregate the information provided by different traffic systems and feed this data to on-board devices.”

Connectivity and convenience in the passenger experience

These days on-board internet is expected and anticipated by passengers for their journeys. Passengers want to feel as though they are able to manage and make the most of their time during journeys.

From tracking their journeys to ordering food to seats, the extent of access to the benefits of internet varies.

Internet availability during a journey is also beneficial in that passengers are able to save their mobile data.

Regardless of whether it is a short journey or a long journey, passengers can choose how to spend their time; such as preparing for a meeting or preparing for university lectures. Nomad Digital highlights the concept of journey time as a productive investment as a result.

“There was a time when people looked outside the train or bus during a long journey. Nowadays, on-board internet is your true companion on such a trip,” concludes Singh.