Thales has secured a 48-month long contract to maintain traffic control facilities on the Madrid-Seville and Córdoba-Málaga high-speed lines in Spain.

Spanish state-owned railway infrastructure manager ADIF awarded the €68.77m contract.

The work includes preventive and corrective maintenance of the signalling and traffic control elements on the lines.

Thales will carry out predictive maintenance of the facilities by monitoring existing operations to optimise high-speed railway services.

Thales Spain president Jesús Sánchez Bargos said: “For over 25 years, Thales has been ensuring the maintenance of a large segment of Spain’s high-speed network, a key service that will contribute to the success of the sector’s liberalisation.



“Thales Spain will carry out preventive, predictive and corrective maintenance, ensuring the safety and comfort of all travellers on their journeys.”

It will renovate traffic control and signalling components, including electronic interlocking systems and LZB and ERTMS systems. Fallen objects detectors, hot boxes and lateral wind detectors, along with buildings and technical rooms will also be renovated.

It will also maintain automatic train protection systems and driving assistance Announcement of Signals and Automatic Braking (ASFA).

The company has maintained the Madrid-Seville high-speed line since it officially opened in 1992.

It maintains more than 2,200km of the Spanish high-speed network.

In November, Thales received two contracts to support London’s Docklands Light Railway’s (DLR) rolling stock replacement programme.

The company will supply and integrate on-board control systems on 43 automated trains, supplied by CAF.