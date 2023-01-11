The OCC of Line 7 is due to enter service at the beginning of 2027. Credit: Thales.

France-based Thales has secured two contracts for the delivery and maintenance of the operation control centre (OCC) for the new Line 7 of the Santiago metro in Chile.

Under the first contract, the company will design, deploy, test and commission the OCC for the new Line 7, which will link the city from west to east.

The OCC is said to command and supervise energy equipment and auxiliary systems, including elevators, escalators, lighting and ventilation equipment, at the new line’s 19 stations.

Its other crucial functions comprise energising the line through the traction logic subsystem and managing the access and intrusion control subsystems.

The subsystems will help monitor the flow of authorised personnel in the line’s stations and workshops.

Expected to be operational by 2027, the line will cater to people residing in the districts of Renca, Cerro Navia, Quinta Normal, Santiago, Providencia, Las Condes and Vitacura.

The ten-year maintenance contract will be effective at the start of the services.

Upon the completion of Line 7, the operational metro network will have a total length of 174km with 162 stations.

This project is expected to cut down travel times by half for the 1.5 million inhabitants of the capital.

Thales integrated communications and supervision activities vice president Benoît Couture said: “We are proud to have been selected to help expand the metro system in Santiago de Chile.

“Line 7 will significantly improve passenger mobility in one of Chile’s the most densely populated regions. Thales is already the supplier of the command and supervision centres on all existing lines of the Santiago metro (L1, L2, L3, L4, L4A, L5 and L6).” Last year in November, Thales secured a €120m contract to maintain and support ticketing systems at train stations in the Netherlands.