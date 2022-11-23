Thales secures €120m contract from Dutch Railways

Photo of the NS ticketing system. Credit: Thales.

France-based Thales has received a €120m worth contract from Dutch Railways (NS) for the maintenance and support of ticketing systems at train stations in the Netherlands.

Under the eight-year contract, Thales will be responsible for the maintenance and support of 1,700 gates, 1,600 validators, and 750 ticket vending machines at 400 train stations.

NS, which is a major passenger railway operator in the Netherlands, is said to serve 1.3 million passengers on working days.

This year, Thales upgraded the ticketing system to support OVPay, which will allow passengers to go through access gates or check in utilising their bank card or phone.

To maintain the ticketing equipment in the Netherlands, a Thales team of 50 field service engineers and a round-the-clock help and service desk work for public transport customers on a daily basis.

Thales revenue collection systems vice-president Jean-Marc Reynaud said: “We will deliver the 24/7 support NS needs to speed up and secure the acceptance by the user of OVpay, a major shift for the Dutch public transportation systems.

“This eight years contract with NS is a testimonial of our long-term commitment to green and digital mobility”

Last month, Thales won a contract to provide technology for the Seville – Malaga – Granada high-speed train line in Spain.

Scope of the contract includes the delivery of traffic control systems for a new 1.7km bypass link.