Thales wins contract for high-speed train line in Spain

The high-speed track in Spain. Credit: Thales.

France-based Thales has received a contract for the delivery of technology for the Seville – Malaga – Granada high-speed train line in Spain.

The contract, which is valued at around €11.6m, has an execution period time of over 17 months.

Under the contract, the company will provide traffic control systems for a new bypass link of around 1.7km.

The scope of the contract includes the delivery of interlockings and train detection systems for the new section, as well as an extension of the LZB train protection system and the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

The company will also deliver fixed and mobile telecommunications systems as per the new operating conditions.

Furthermore, Thales will be responsible for the maintenance of the new installations for six months.

The objective of the contract is ‘to provide the rail safety and communications installations needed to bring the new link into operation’.

Designed to reduce travel time for millions of travellers, the new link is expected to result in a ‘significant improvement’ in the operation of the line.

Last month, Thales joined forces with SMRT Trains for the development of next-generation rail signalling technologies for sustainable travel in Singapore.

The project is part of an initiative known as “The Next-Generation Green CBTC Project,” which is anticipated to enable SMRT Trains to reach its 2050 net zero emissions goal.

This year in July, Thales also secured a long-term services contract from SMRT Trains.