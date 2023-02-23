The partnership will focus on providing 5G-driven next-gen connectivity solutions for urban railway operators. Credit: F. Heiberger from Pixabay.

French company Thales has chosen L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Qualcomm Technologies for the provision of 5G private networks in urban railways.

The partnership will focus on providing 5G-driven next-gen connectivity solutions for urban railway operators.

Using LTTS’ chip-to-cloud know-how, connected IoT devices technology portfolio and 5G small cells based on Qualcomm, the solutions will be developed for the Global 5G Private Network Industry.

These digital offerings will be mainly used across railway networks besides the aerospace and automotive sectors.

By taking the support of Qualcomm’s comprehensive 5G technologies, LTTS launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 5G in Santa Clara, California, US.

Qualcomm will offer pre-integrated Private Network solutions based on FSM 100 5G RAN Platform for small cells, as well as Edgewise Suite RAN automation and management solution to support the development of the solution.

LTTS will enable end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, engineering consulting, and deployment services besides edge-to-cloud orchestration.

Both the entities will support Thales, which aims to set up the ‘Internet of Smart Metros’ that will allow metros and urban railway networks to ‘talk’ to each other.

This is said to help support seamless travel.

Thales urban rail signalling chief operating officer Ziad Rizk said:“We are glad to team up with LTTS and Qualcomm Technologies in our mission to meet new mobility demands.

“As the transportation industry becomes more data-driven, this 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) deployments will provide new ways to monitor metros and infrastructure and deliver the best possible user experience.”