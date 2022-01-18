Thales to support Chamartín station remodelling project

The value of the contract stands at $9.87m (€8.66m). Credit: ulleo /Pixabay.

France’s Thales has secured a contract from Adif Alta Velocidad to modify the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS Level 1& 2), telecommunications and energy facilities at Chamartín Clara Campoamor station in Madrid, Spain.

Expected to be carried out in 30 months, this remodelling work is projected to enhance the station’s capacity in terms of traffic, train movement and commuters.

The station is said to become Spain’s largest railway station, as well as one of the largest in Europe after the revamp is over.

As part of the project, six extra high-speed tracks will be laid, along with a new building from where the tracks will be managed.

In a statement, Thales said: “Seeking to incentivise the use of rail as an essential, sustainable, and safe means of transport and to create a European-wide single market, 14 December 2020 saw the liberalisation of passenger rail transport, which ushered in new operators in high-speed and long-distance services in Spain.

“This undertaking requires the installation of ERTMS Level 2, the European Rail Traffic Management System in Spain.”

As agreed, Thales will upgrade the installations for the ERTMS train protection system (levels 1 and 2).

This will enable it to support new high-speed operations.

Thales will be in charge of the fixed telecommunications systems, including the Phase I extension of the communications fit-out, and Phase II fit-out for the new technical building.

At this building, the equipment will be replicated and communications of the station’s high-speed lines will be administered.

Thales will also upgrade the energy installations as well as place a new energy equipment.

The new equipment will incorporate Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), connections and cables for feeding the signalling, telecommunications, and ancillary equipment.

Furthermore, the company will supervise and take the responsibility of the new installations’ security.

Last month, Thales secured two contracts to upgrade the Madrid-Seville High-Speed line.