The State Railway of Thailand has collaborated with ROCTEC Global Public Company for the installation of a telecommunications network system. Credit: ROCTEC Global Public Company Limited.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has entered into an agreement with ROCTEC Global Public Company for the modernisation of the country’s railway telecommunications infrastructure.

This collaboration, which also involves consortium partners SKY ICT Public Company and United Telecom Sales and Services Company, aims to implement a comprehensive “Telecommunications Network System Installation Project”.

The project is intended to enhance railway safety, operational efficiency, management capabilities, and passenger services, while also laying the groundwork for future technological advancements.

ROCTEC will lead the design and execution of a high-speed fibre optic network across SRT’s railway system under this project.

The initiative comprises two primary components, including the construction of a telecommunications backbone, which will incorporate essential signal transmission equipment, including Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), IP/MPLS networks, and various telephony systems.

The second component focuses on deploying advanced technology solutions, which will entail the installation of approximately 3,000km of fibre optic cables along SRT’s main routes, buildings, and offices.

This infrastructure is expected to improve bandwidth and communication performance through the integration of DWDM systems.

The project will introduce IP Backbone and Wi-Fi systems to support critical functions such as train control telephony, CCTV, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and IP telephony systems.

These systems will help to enhance communication effectiveness, alongside the establishment of a cybersecurity framework to safeguard data and mitigate potential cyber threats.

A Network Operations Centre will also be set up to ensure efficient management and monitoring of the systems.

ROCTEC CEO Weng Sam Lam said: “We are honoured to support Thailand’s digital rail transformation. This new infrastructure will help SRT operate more efficiently, support network expansion, and integrate seamlessly with future high-speed rail connectivity.

“The project aligns with national infrastructure development goals and will contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth.”

In January this year, Thailand announced that its segment of the high-speed railway connecting to China via Laos is now set to begin operations in 2030, a delay of nearly a decade from the initial 2021 timeline.

