The Class 231 Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train. Credit: Transport for Wales.

Transport for Wales (TfW) in the UK has launched new South Wales Metro trains at an event in Caerphilly, Wales.

Manufactured by Stadler, the Class 231 Fast Light Intercity and Regional Trains (FLIRTs) form part of TfW’s £800m investment programme.

Welsh Government Climate Change Deputy Minister Lee Waters said: “Travelling on these new carriages is such a different experience from travelling on the old ones. There’s more room, it’s much more comfortable and it is quieter and smoother.”

The first Class 231 train was launched on the Rhymney Valley line.

TfW will continue to launch 35 of these trains over the coming years across South Wales. These trains will be launched with 36 electric tram-trains.

Stadler’s Class 231 trains feature improved seating, modern air conditioning, power sockets and passenger information screens.

Each train will also offer space for up to six bikes and automatic level boarding for people with limited mobility.

TfW CEO James Price said: “This is another key milestone for TfW, these brand-new Class 231 trains will transform the customer experience and signify the first deliverable of the South Wales Metro.

“People are now starting to see transformation across our network with the introduction of brand-new, modern trains that will attract people to use public transport.”

Last week, leaders from South Wales and western England unveiled an £8bn vision for enhanced railway services in the region.