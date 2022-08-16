TfW to build a new railway station in Butetown

Transport for Wales (TfW) in the UK has unveiled plans to construct a new two-platform station in the north of Butetown, a district and a community in the south of the city of Cardiff.

The Welsh Government-owned company will begin the preparation work later this year.

The plan also includes redeveloping the existing Cardiff Bay station.

The scope of works at Cardiff Bay station will include adding a second platform, as well as installation of new signage and customer information screens, among others.

In December 2022, TfW will begin construction works on the new Butetown railway station. During the same period, redevelopment works on Cardiff Bay station will also be carried out.

Earlier, the Bay Line improvement plans included the addition of a Metro station at Loudoun Square and a short extension to The Flourish. These plans were revised at the end of 2020.

In early 2021, it was decided that the placement of a train station further north of Loudoun Square would offer better access to the wider Butetown community.

Wales Transport CEO James Price said: “The Bay Line transformation project is an important part of the South Wales Metro, and we’re delighted to be able to start work on the brand-new station in Butetown before the end of the year.

“From 2024, we’ll be providing a smoother, greener, modern public transport service which will open up a range of opportunities for people living in Butetown and the wider Cardiff Bay area.”