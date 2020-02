Transport for London (TfL) will install more than 100 roundels at the new Northern Line Extension stations as part of the network’s first major expansion.

It will install a total of 113 roundels, with 62 at Battersea Power Station and 51 at Nine Elms, which TfL expects to open next year.

The extension connects Kennington to Battersea Power Station through Nine Elms. It will bring Battersea and surrounding areas to within 15 minutes of London city centre and the West End.

AJ Wells & Sons manufactures the new roundels on the Isle of Wight. Reportedly, these are the first for a new Northern line station since the extension to Morden in 1926.

Work on the extension of the line is currently focused on the outfit of the new stations. This will include the installation of escalators and a power supply, as well as extending the signalling used on the Northern line.



London Transport deputy mayor Heidi Alexander said: “It’s really exciting to see roundels now in place at Battersea Power Station; it makes the opening of the extension next year feel so much closer.

“These are the first new Northern line roundels in nearly 100 years and their arrival brings to life the huge difference the extension will make: easier journeys for thousands of Londoners, as well as supporting the creation of new jobs and homes in our city.”

TfL has commissioned permanent artworks for the ticket halls of the two new stations.