Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has announced the extension of its Metrolink tram contract with KeolisAmey Metrolink Ltd (KAM) until July 2027.
KAM has been the operator of Metrolink since 2017, achieving various service enhancements which have led to operation mileage increases of 20% across the network.
TfGM said the extension is hoped to increase operational efficiency while committing to tackling fare evasion and antisocial behaviour.
As part of the contract, TfGM will introduce timetable changes, aiming to meet increasing passenger demand.
Danny Vaughan, TfGM’s head of Metrolink, described the the partnership as “invaluable.”
“Since coming on board with us KeolisAmey Metrolink has become an invaluable partner to TfGM.
“Together we have shown that we are committed to enhancing the Metrolink service for the benefit of our customers, whether that’s investing in the network or delivering excellent levels of reliability and punctuality.
“There is still a lot of exciting work for us to do to deliver the best possible experience for our customers, and I am delighted that KAM will continue to be a part of this journey for the foreseeable future.”
The Metrolink is part of TfGM’s Bee Network, a proposed London-style integrated transport network. The Bee Network aims to deliver touch-in-touch-out fares across its metro system by 2030.
Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East and India, added: “We are delighted to have agreed on the extension contract to operate and maintain Metrolink services for another three years.
“The team at KeolisAmey Metrolink has worked with our partner TfGM to put the customer at the heart of our shared continuous improvement approach. KeolisAmey is committed to delivering a high-performance network that continues to add value to the communities of Greater Manchester.”