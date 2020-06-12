Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Finnish technology company Teleste Corporation received an order to provide its on-board video surveillance and public announcement systems.

The systems will be used on the FLIRT trains of Stadler for UK rail operator Wales and Borders. Transport for Wales Rail Services is the end-customer for the project.

The systems will be delivered between this year to 2023 to Stadler.

Teleste will provide internal, external and pantograph front-facing cameras, video recorders and user interfaces.

As a part of the public announcement system, IP amplifiers, passenger intercommunication systems, and driver microphones will also be delivered,



Teleste Rail Information Solutions VP Jörn Grasse said: “We are delighted to continue our cooperation with Stadler as a supplier on modern, state-of-the-art onboard systems to the FLIRT Electric Multiple Unit platform.

“Our solutions have been designed and tested for consistent high quality over the course of many years, and we are confident that they will provide Stadler with the right tools for building these innovative high-speed regional trains for safe and enjoyable travel.”

In August 2018, Stadler secured a contract from railway franchise Wales and Borders to supply South Wales Metro with 71 trains.

The contract involves the supply of 36 three-car CITYLINK tram-trains and 35 FLIRT trains, which are expected to come into service from 2022.

Earlier this week, Teleste entered an agreement with Stadler for the delivery of Teleste’s passenger information and CCTV systems.

In March, Teleste received a contract to provide an onboard solution for Alstom’s Avelia Horizon high-speed trains.