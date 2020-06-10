Finnish technology company Teleste has entered an agreement with Stadler for the delivery of Teleste’s passenger information and CCTV systems.

This agreement complements the previous cooperation of the two companies, which started in 2009.

The systems provided by Teleste will be used on the new FLIRT trains that Stadler will provide Norwegian State Railways.

The company will deploy onboard passenger information (PIS) and CCTV systems for more than 20 trains.

Teleste will also provide video security cameras and recorders, intercommunication and public address systems, along with TFT and LED information displays.



These systems are said to be compatible with the current PIS systems, which were supplied in the earlier phases of partnership. It also includes enhanced cybersecurity and other upgrades.

Teleste Rail Information Solutions VP Jörn Grasse said: "Today, transport operators and rolling stock manufacturers need to stay at the cutting edge of onboard technologies to deliver an excellent travel experience for the growing number of public transport users who wish to be informed about their travel at every step of the journey.

“We are pleased that we have been able to fulfil Stadler’s requirements for high-quality delivery of passenger information on their trains to Norway, and we are looking forward to continuing our cooperation.”

Based on ‘modular software architecture’, the onboard passenger information system can be used for different applications, the company said.

This offers a flexible option for passenger information deliver to rolling stock manufacturers and operators, which is expected to help them construct and operate an effective transport system.

In March, Teleste received a contract to provide an onboard solution for Alstom’s Avelia Horizon high-speed trains.

The deal includes the equipment for 50 high-speed trains and an extension option for another 50 trainsets. The first set of equipment is to be deployed next year.