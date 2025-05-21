The system employs real-time kinematic GPS technology for accurate vehicle location tracking on parallel tracks. Credit: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock.

Tauro Technologies announced the launch of its new AI-based collision avoidance platform aimed at improving safety during maintenance of way (MOW) operations on railway tracks.

The system is designed to address the limitations of traditional LIDAR systems, which often face challenges in complex MOW environments.

Using a multi-sensor approach, the system provides enhanced situational awareness, enabling crews to operate more safely.

The system is powered by a 275 TOPS AI computing platform, facilitating real-time detection of objects and personnel.

It also utilises real-time kinematic (RTK) GPS technology for precise tracking of vehicle locations on parallel tracks.

Additionally, the system incorporates LTE/5G connectivity for cloud communication with operations centres, along with XBee mesh networking to ensure reliable communication between vehicles.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Featuring an IP67-rated rugged design, the system is built to withstand the challenging conditions found in railway maintenance environments.

Tauro Technologies CEO Gevorg Sargsyan said: “Railway maintenance crews work under challenging conditions and tight deadlines, where safety is critical.

“Our MOW Collision Avoidance platform combines precise positioning, AI-powered detection, and robust communications into one integrated solution, giving crews the situational awareness they need to stay safe on the tracks.”

The implementation of this system is expected to enhance the coordination of MOW operations, which require rapid action within strict time constraints to minimise disruptions to rail traffic.

The platform allows supervisors to monitor the real-time location of all vehicles and personnel, ensuring that tracks are cleared before the arrival of trains and thereby reducing the likelihood of collisions involving maintenance vehicles.

The system is designed for seamless integration with existing rail maintenance workflows, resulting in improved safety compliance and reduced operational risks, even in challenging environments such as curves or areas with limited visibility.

The MOW collision avoidance system was presented at the Railway Interchange event in Indianapolis, US.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up