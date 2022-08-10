Talgo receives €280m train contract in Egypt

The company will build the new rail units at its Alava and Madrid plants. Credit: Talgo.

Spanish high-speed passenger trains manufacturer Talgo has secured a €280m contract from national railway firm Egypt ENR (Egyptian National Railways) for the supply of new trains.

Under the contract, Talgo will manufacture seven passenger trains for the Egyptian national railway company to be used for night services.

The company will build the new rail units at its Alava and Madrid plants, with delivery anticipated to begin in 2024.

The contract also covers the maintenance of the trains for 15 years.

Belonging to the Intercity car platform, the trains are suitable for long-distance services and will also help lower carbon emissions in the country.

The company already received contracts for these trains in countries such as Germany and Denmark.

As part of the contract awarded in 2019, the company is already delivering the first six trains to Egypt ENR.

The delivery includes a locomotive and up to 15 passenger cars each. Egypt ENR will operate these trains to connect the Mediterranean port of Alexandria with Aswan, Egypt’s southernmost city.

Talgo stated that ‘this first project, which started in 2019 and is now being fully accomplished, reached a total amount of €158m.’

This includes integral maintenance of the units over an eight-year period in addition to their supply.

In February this year, Talgo received a €35m loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fund its research, development and innovation (RDI) efforts.