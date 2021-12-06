Systra Sotecni secures two work packages for Roman tramway

These new lines are expected to enhance the network’s capacity. Credit: PIRO4D / Pixabay.

Systra Sotecni has received two of the five work packages for the reopening of the new tram lines in Rome, Italy.

These work packages, Lots 4 and 5, have been launched under the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP).

Said to be the largest lots in the package, the two lots constitute three quarters of the new 37.3km planned under the project.

Systra Sotecni will perform the work for Roma Servizi per la Mobilità Srl. The latter is tasked with all studies, developments, creation, and management of mobility services on behalf of the municipal authority Roma Capitale.

Under Lot 4, two new sections will be developed to the east of Rome.



The upcoming G line will be stretched, allowing access to the Tor Vergata university campus and Città della Conoscenza, the Roman SIllicon Valley.

Additionally, a new line H will be laid that will extend for about 10km.

As part of Lot 5, a 14.8km tangential line will be established to the south of Rome.

This line will have the capacity to accommodate 150,000 passengers per day, and will be interconnected with metro line B as well as tram line 14 extension.

The new lines are expected to enhance the network’s capacity and move 250,000 commuters in a day after the completion of the project.

Systra Sotecni will execute the project in a joint venture (JV) with Systra, Go Mobility, Architecna Engineering, VDP and Cooperativa Poleis.

This contract includes a technical and economic viability study, as well as an option for drafting a final and comprehensive design.

The Roman tramway has been operating since the 19th century and features six lines, including 100 stations and 40km of track.

Disrupted since 1998, the opening of the new tracks will recommence with the application of the SUMP plan.

In August this year, Systra was chosen on behalf of its client, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, for the implementation of Surat Metro Rail Project Phase I in India.