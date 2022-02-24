SYSTRA-KBR JV secures Sydney rail contract

Illustration of Airport Terminal Station. Credit: KBR Inc.

SYSTRA-KBR Joint Venture has received a contract to provide independent certification services for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport Line Project in Australia.

The 23km railway line, expected to create more than 14,000 jobs during the construction phase, will link St Marys to the centre of the new Aerotropolis via the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

Six stations are planned to be built along the alignment.

Under the contract, the JV will independently certify various work packages such as stations, signalling, tracks, rolling-stock, mechanical and electrical systems.

The JV will also provide services, including full surveillance and design for a stabling and maintenance facility at Orchard Hills, construction of the twin metro tunnels, viaducts and at grade infrastructure, as well as operation and maintenance of the line and its assets.

KBR Transport (North) market sector director and SYSTRA-KBR JV executive committee member Emma Doherty said: “This is such an exciting project for the community of Western Sydney.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to provide our combined expertise and work alongside Sydney Metro to play our part in successfully delivering another major metro line.”

The companies will leverage their local civil, stations, systems and tunnelling capabilities, and metro expertise to provide a range of engineering certification solutions.

This project will involve the construction of two new twin metro tunnels, viaducts and at grade alignment.

It will also comprise six new metro stations along the Airport Line, including at the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, a major industry and innovation hub.