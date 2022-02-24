Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 24, 2022

SYSTRA-KBR JV secures Sydney rail contract

The JV will independently certify work packages such as stations, signalling, tracks, rolling-stock, mechanical and electrical systems.

KBR Western Sydney
Illustration of Airport Terminal Station. Credit: KBR Inc.

SYSTRA-KBR Joint Venture has received a contract to provide independent certification services for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport Line Project in Australia.

The 23km railway line, expected to create more than 14,000 jobs during the construction phase, will link St Marys to the centre of the new Aerotropolis via the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

Six stations are planned to be built along the alignment.

Under the contract, the JV will independently certify various work packages such as stations, signalling, tracks, rolling-stock, mechanical and electrical systems.

The JV will also provide services, including full surveillance and design for a stabling and maintenance facility at Orchard Hills, construction of the twin metro tunnels, viaducts and at grade infrastructure, as well as operation and maintenance of the line and its assets.

KBR Transport (North) market sector director and SYSTRA-KBR JV executive committee member Emma Doherty said: “This is such an exciting project for the community of Western Sydney.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to provide our combined expertise and work alongside Sydney Metro to play our part in successfully delivering another major metro line.”

The companies will leverage their local civil, stations, systems and tunnelling capabilities, and metro expertise to provide a range of engineering certification solutions.

This project will involve the construction of two new twin metro tunnels, viaducts and at grade alignment.

It will also comprise six new metro stations along the Airport Line, including at the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, a major industry and innovation hub.

Related Companies
VIS Solutions

Development of Rolling Stock Vehicles, and Control and Management Systems

Visit Profile
Austroroll

Switch Point Rollers of Wieland Austria GmbH

Visit Profile
Schenck Process Europe

Fast-Track Rail Inspection, Measuring and Monitoring

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU