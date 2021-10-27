Construction work begins on Sydney Metro Trains Facility South

The Sydney Metro Trains Facility at Rouse Hill will still function as the main train stabling site for major maintenance work. Credit: Sydney Metro.

Sydney Metro has commenced construction work on the Sydney Metro Trains Facility South at Marrickville in Australia.

Minor maintenance work and train cleaning will also be performed at the facility, which has the capacity to stable 16 driverless trains.

As part of the project, new buildings are being constructed at the site, including a maintenance workshop and a water treatment plant.

The Sydney Metro Trains Facility (SMTF) at Rouse Hill, where Sydney Metro operations are managed and overseen, will still function as the main train stabling site for major maintenance work.

This facility was constructed as part of Sydney Metro Northwest.



The site is being enlarged to back the extension of metro rail from the end of the Metro North West Line at Chatswood, under the Sydney CBD and beyond to Bankstown.

This expansion project is being executed by Sydney Metro’s Line-wide contractor Systems Connect.

Under the expansion activities, new rail tracks, rail systems, lifting beams and access platforms will be put in place in the maintenance facility and the stabling yard.

New access roads will be built, along with the construction and fitting out of maintenance sheds.

Additionally, the current maintenance building will be stretched.

Overhead wiring and a new gantry crane will also be installed at the site.

Over 15km of railway steel, 7,000 sleepers and eight kilometres of overhead wire have so far been set in place.

The expansion of the Rouse Hill site is projected to be completed later this year.

In August, a joint venture (JV) consisting of France-based Systra and US-based KBR won an Independent Certification Services contract for the Sydney Metro West project.

The JV will certify several work packages independently.