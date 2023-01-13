The new technology will transform the stations to meet the metro standards. Credit: Charles Forerunner on Unsplash.

Sydney Metro has contracted South Korean firm Hyundai Movex for installing new mechanical gap filler technology at stations between Marrickville and Bankstown.

The contract awarded is part of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project, and will see the South Korean company designing, supplying, and deploying 150 mechanical gap fillers.

It will transform the stations to meet metro standards on the Bankstown line.

Gap filler technology is claimed to be first-of-its-kind in the country, which extends to the train before the platform screen doors open to facilitate safe access for all customers.

In a statement, Sydney Metro said: “While this technology has been used in international metro systems, the gap fillers for Sydney Metro have been developed specifically with the curved platforms of the T3 Bankstown line in mind and were selected based on their performance, reliability and safety.

“Platform screen doors were used for the first time in Australia on the Metro North West Line. The specialty doors will be installed at all Sydney Metro stations and are designed to keep people and objects like prams safe from the gaps between trains and platforms and allow trains to get in and out of stations much faster.”

The contract scope also includes the supply of 360 platform screen doors to be deployed at eight stations on the Bankstown line.

In order to provide the mechanical gap fillers and platform screen doors this year, Hyundai Movex will collaborate with its partners such as Ricardo Rail.

Sydney Metro is claimed to be a fully accessible railway in the country, which features level access between platforms and trains as well as lifts at all stations.