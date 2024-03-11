The first MF19 trainsets from the 2019 order have already been manufactured and begun testing. Credit: Île-de-France Mobilités

Alstom has expanded its existing contract to supply new trains for the Paris metro in Île-de-France, France with an additional €800m ($875m) order for 103 new MF19 trains for the region.

The French rolling stock manufacturer first signed an order for 44 of the new generation trains in 2019 and has now expanded the order with metro operator RATP, on behalf of the region’s public transport authority Île-de-France Mobilités.

The new fleet of MF19s will be used on lines 13, 12, and 8 of the region’s metro network from 2027, replacing older rolling stock used on the lines, adding to the use of the original batch of trains which are set to come into service on lines 10, 7bis, and 3bis from 2025.

The trains will eventually be used on eight of the network’s 16 lines, with 410 expected to have been ordered in total by Île-de-France Mobilités by 2033.

Assembled across eight factories in France, the trains feature an open “boa” configuration and boast environmentally friendly features such as 100% LED lighting, fully electric braking, and technology to reduce noise.

Additionally, Alstom said it is using 20% recycled materials during production and has also designed the process to allow 98% of the train’s materials to be recyclable at the end of the vehicle’s lifecycle.

The MF19 project continues a long and fruitful relationship between Alstom and the region, which has recently included a €300m signalling contract for the Réseau Express Régional services and the design of other new metro trains for the network’s upcoming Line 18.