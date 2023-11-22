French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has been awarded a €300m ($327m) contract to develop the NExTEO signalling system on the Réseau Express Régional (RER) B and RER D lines across the Île-de-France region.
The contract was supplied jointly by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF Réseau, SNCF Voyageurs and RATP.
The NExTEO signalling technology will be implemented across the two lines to increase reliability and optimise the infrastructure, aligning with operating rules set by the SNCF and RATP networks.
According to Alstom, the solution will assure good performance in the heavily populated central Paris area while adjusting to the less-populated Île-de-France region.
The manufacturer’s signalling solutions also feature energy consumption savings of up to 30%.
Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud highlighted how the new technology will improve performance along these lines: “I am delighted with this new order, which demonstrates the confidence of our long-standing partners in the products developed by Alstom to improve the performance and throughput of RER lines B and D in response to the increase in passenger traffic.
“With this new contract, Alstom will equip a total of 350 trains and 100km of these two RER lines, which are among the busiest in the Île-de-France region.”
The Paris RER system features five express lanes, which connect central Paris to its surrounding suburbs.
This partnership extends Alstom’s strong portfolio in the CBTC industry. Alongside this, the manufacturer has been chosen for over 160 CBTC metro lines across 25 countries.