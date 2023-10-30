The future of the Litchurch Lane factory remains unclear. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom warned in September its factory in Derby, UK, was under threat of closure due to a lack of contracted work. Its Litchurch Lane Works currently employs at least 2,000 people, but delays to UK capital projects have endangered those jobs.

HS2 delays and changes have wrought havoc with the factory’s production schedule, as the French firm won the high-speed line’s rolling stock contract.

But those contracts are not yet active, and have left a three-year gap in Alstom Derby’s workload.

The Litchurch factory began locomotive manufacturing in the 1840’s (for the Midland Railway) and is one of Alstom’s largest production sites across the world. Alstom bought Canadian manufacturer Bombardier’s rail business in 2021.

As reported by Derbyshire Live, factory workers are currently working on contracts such as the construction of a monorail in Egypt, however, these contracts will finish in the next year.

Unite the Union, which represents a number of factory staff, said Alstom has been in discussions with the Department of Transport to request refurbishment contracts for current UK rolling stock be pushed forward, allowing Alstom to compete on them and fill the gap in its order books.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government needs to get its head out of the sand and bring forward these contracts to improve existing rolling stock immediately.

“It is frankly unbelievable that they have not already agreed to this, in order to safeguard thousands of highly skilled jobs held by Unite members at Alstom. They now need to do the right thing and I can assure you that Unite will be making sure that they are held to account for their actions.”

As reported by Derbyshire Live, Alstom executives said they are collaborating with the government and local partners, notably Derby City Council, to develop viable short-term solutions.

The future of the factory currently remains unclear. Derby City Council have noted that any further update would need to come directly from Alstom.

This announcement follows the UK Government naming Derby as the “home” of Great British Railways. The government described Derby as a city that brings the track and train together and delivers high-skilled jobs to its people.